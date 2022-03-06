Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.