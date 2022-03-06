SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.