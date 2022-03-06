SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.78 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

