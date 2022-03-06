SLR Investment Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 155.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

