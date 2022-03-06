Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Sino Land stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

