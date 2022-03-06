SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.