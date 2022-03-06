Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.