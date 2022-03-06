Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. 86,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

