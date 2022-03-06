Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.