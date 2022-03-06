Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 35.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,918,000 after buying an additional 5,038,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,258,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,593,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

