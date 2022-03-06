Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 29.2%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,987,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 277,775 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

