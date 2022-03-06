Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UUU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 429,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,929. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.