Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 47.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UUU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 429,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,929. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.
