Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Grows By 66.0%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

