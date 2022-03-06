Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Increases By 35.2%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

