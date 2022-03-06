Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Expands By 100.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $84.01 on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.