Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Rises By 64.3%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

STLFF remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

