Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Increases By 41.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 4,061,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.