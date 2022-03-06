Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Rises By 43.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

