Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Rises By 43.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.