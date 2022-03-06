Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 23.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

