Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 23.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (AOMOY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.