Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Increases By 65.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.02. 80,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,844. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

