Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Grows By 53.6%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 39,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.