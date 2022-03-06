Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Decreases By 51.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MITFY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

