Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Decreases By 28.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 176,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.