Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Rises By 50.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 4,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,689. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
