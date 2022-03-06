Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Increases By 75.4%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get IronNet alerts:

IRNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.