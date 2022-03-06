Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Declines By 45.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 184,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,753. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

