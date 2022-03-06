Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 44.6%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.