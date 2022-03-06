Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 44.6%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.