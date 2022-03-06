Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Declines By 30.1%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $121,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

