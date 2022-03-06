Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 35.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period.

