Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 35.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of FMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.
