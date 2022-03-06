Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Rises By 82.4%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:FSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 59,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
