Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Rises By 82.4%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 59,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

