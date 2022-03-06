Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 44.3%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($10.34) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Enel has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.