Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Declines By 41.7%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.55) to €8.10 ($9.10) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$6.53 during trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

