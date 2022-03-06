Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Increases By 46.0%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

RDY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 581,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

