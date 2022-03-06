Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 26.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
