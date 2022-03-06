Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 26.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

