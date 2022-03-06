Short Interest in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expands By 40.9%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 957,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colfax (CFX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.