Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Drops By 23.9%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 20,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

