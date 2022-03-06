Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Decreases By 33.8%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Cerner has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

