Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 43.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 641,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.15.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.