Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 43.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 641,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.15.
