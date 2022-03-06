Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 67.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BCUCF stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.