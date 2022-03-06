Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 67.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BCUCF stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

