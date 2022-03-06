Short Interest in Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Drops By 30.9%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

