Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Drops By 29.3%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 1,850,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

