Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 43.4%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,137. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

