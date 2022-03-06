Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreases By 29.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.29 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.