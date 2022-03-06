Short Interest in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Drops By 25.5%

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Abri SPAC I stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Abri SPAC I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

