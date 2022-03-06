Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 69.2%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.83. 85,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,342. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

