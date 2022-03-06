Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.09) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.87) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 986 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,081.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.82. The company has a market cap of £919.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.52), for a total value of £504,000 ($676,237.76).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

