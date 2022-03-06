Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

