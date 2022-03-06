SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $99,310.92 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $99,310.92 and approximately $37.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.43 or 0.06747036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00266622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00744916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00069674 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00415768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00284593 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.