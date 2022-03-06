Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHERF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SHERF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 62,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

