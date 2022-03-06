Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,870.60

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,870.60 ($25.10) and last traded at GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15), with a volume of 2113699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930.20 ($25.90).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Get Shell alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £139.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Shell Company Profile (LON:SHEL)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.